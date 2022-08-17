PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, coins Master Sgt. Timothy

Blas, right, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron TF34 engine maintenance section chief, at

Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson stressed the importance of empowering

Airmen to deliver innovative solutions to keep pace with the complex operational challenges that

shape U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st

Class Sebastian Romawac)

