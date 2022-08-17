Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 4 of 6]

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, coins Master Sgt. Timothy
    Blas, right, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron TF34 engine maintenance section chief, at
    Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson stressed the importance of empowering
    Airmen to deliver innovative solutions to keep pace with the complex operational challenges that
    shape U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st
    Class Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7393765
    VIRIN: 220817-F-EM877-1567
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

