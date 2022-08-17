Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, coins Master Sgt. Timothy
Blas, right, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron TF34 engine maintenance section chief, at
Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson stressed the importance of empowering
Airmen to deliver innovative solutions to keep pace with the complex operational challenges that
shape U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st
Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7393765
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-EM877-1567
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|17.01 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT