India Company Swim

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jayden Nordquist with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to conduct a gear shed during the first day of swim week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US