U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabrielle Ortega, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival with Water Survival Section, Support Battalion, teaches recruits how to tread water on first day of basic water survival at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 20:31 Photo ID: 7393537 VIRIN: 220829-M-CA809-1419 Resolution: 5621x3238 Size: 16.23 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Swim [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.