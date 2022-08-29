Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Swim [Image 17 of 19]

    India Company Swim

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Juan Rios, a Senior Drill Instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, oversees one of his recruits during the first day of swim week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Swim [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

