India Company Swim

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Juan Rios, a Senior Drill Instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, oversees one of his recruits during the first day of swim week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

