U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Matthew Rivera with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, swims back after conducting a tower jump during the first day of swim week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 20:31
|Photo ID:
|7393534
|VIRIN:
|220829-M-CA809-1213
|Resolution:
|5553x2783
|Size:
|23.66 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Swim [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
