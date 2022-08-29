Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Swim [Image 16 of 19]

    India Company Swim

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabrielle Ortega, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival with Water Survival Section, Support Battalion, teaches recruits on the first day of basic water survival at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 20:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Swim [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

