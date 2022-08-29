India Company Swim

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Carlos Martinez with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, treads water during the first day of swim week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 29, 2022. The basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

