Staff Sgt. Kylin Davis from F Company, 16th Ordnance Battalion, helps a youngster try on a crew helmet before fully boarding an Infantry Carrier Vehicle that was part of the equipment on display during a Meet Your Army open house Aug. 27 at Fort Lee, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:10 Photo ID: 7393330 VIRIN: 220827-A-FL734-183 Resolution: 3704x2885 Size: 1.86 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.