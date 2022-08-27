Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event

Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee commanding general, welcomes visitors to the inaugural Meet Your Army Event Aug. 27 at Fort Lee, Virginia. “Today is all about helping you understand who we are, what we do and what the Army means to our nation,” Simerly explained to the crowd. “Everybody wearing a uniform or associated with the military has a responsibility to help educate our nation about their Army. That’s what we’re doing here today, and I’m really grateful for all of you taking part in that.” (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

