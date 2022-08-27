Performing the Army Combat Fitness Test plank exercise, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Ricketts, 266th Quartermaster Battalion CSM, competes with Taylor Anne Boyd, a civilian visitor from Chester, Virginia, during the Meet Your Army open house Aug. 27 at Fort Lee, Virginia. The youngster won the event and was presented a battalion coin. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US This work, Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural 'Meet Your Army' event [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Buffett