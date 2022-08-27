Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event [Image 1 of 5]

    Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Patrick Buffett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Performing the Army Combat Fitness Test plank exercise, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Ricketts, 266th Quartermaster Battalion CSM, competes with Taylor Anne Boyd, a civilian visitor from Chester, Virginia, during the Meet Your Army open house Aug. 27 at Fort Lee, Virginia. The youngster won the event and was presented a battalion coin. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

    army recruiting
    TRADOC
    USAREC
    Combined Arms Support Command
    sustainment center of excellence
    meet your army
    Richmond Recruiting Battalion
    Fort Lee News 2022

