Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event

Photo By Patrick Buffett

FORT LEE, Va. – A “Meet Your Army” invite brought several hundred visitors to Fort Lee Saturday.



The community partnership event organized by the Combined Arms Support Command featured a massive equipment display area teeming with Soldier-professionals who eagerly shared their training experiences and what it means to serve in the United States Army. Guests climbed into cockpits and combat vehicles, watched military working dog demonstrations, sampled food prepared by culinary specialists, tried out Army Combat Fitness Test events and much more.



“Today is all about helping you understand who we are, what we do and what the Army means to our nation,” emphasized Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, in opening remarks. He went on to explain how a “growing disconnect” has occurred with the American public due to increased security protocols and other factors.



“Everybody wearing a uniform or associated with the military has a responsibility to help educate our nation about their Army,” Simerly also observed. “That’s what we’re doing here today, and I’m really grateful for all of you taking part in that. … I hope it’s of benefit in that it gives you a better understanding of who we are and what we do, and that you’re able to communicate what you learn with others in the local community, across the state and within our nation.”



Richmond Recruiting Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Bo Averill also spoke at the event kickoff. He acknowledged the value of Fort Lee’s continued support and said it has been particularly welcome this fiscal year when efforts to fill the ranks have fallen significantly short.



“We believe the number of potential personnel out there – civilians who are ready to benefit from the personal and professional development that Army service allows – is incredibly big,” Averill proposed. “We just need to get the word out, which makes events like these so vitally important.



“My challenge to each and every one of you,” he later said, “is to talk to one person – a friend, a family member, a neighbor – who you think will be able to benefit from the training and professional opportunities we offer.”



Heaped on that are massive incentive bonuses, Averill noted. They include $50,000 for those who go to work in high-demand military occupational specialties, a $45,000 “quick ship” payment for those who sign up and ship to basic within 45 days, and as much as $40,000 for bringing certain civilian acquired skills into the Army.



“The bonuses are cumulative, so it can be a really big payout,” he emphasized, “and that’s in addition to the unparalleled personal and professional development that Army service enables.”



As the day continued on, the responses from some of the participants indicated that Meet Your Army was a step in the right direction. Lauren Boyd, a lifelong Chester resident, said she always considered Fort Lee to be an important part of the community but had no idea what sort of training or other activities went on here.



“I’ve learned so much today and now I know the significance of having the U.S. Army as a neighbor,” she commented. “I hope they do this more often.”



David Noblin from Prince George County said he was surprised by how much he didn’t know about Fort Lee despite growing up and now living right next door.



“I had no idea all of this was happening here,” he said while gesturing at the array of armored transport and vehicle recovery vehicles in the immediate area. “It is way more than I thought it would be. If they hold this again, I will definitely be coming back and, yeah, I’ll talk up service in the Army if I get a chance to do so.”



Dinwiddie County resident Kevin Lewis, a Marine Corps veteran who trained as a parachute rigger at Fort Lee in 1988, said the event helped rekindle his feeling of connection with the military community. “It’s different, of course, now compared to when I served. You can’t see something like this and not be impressed.’



Saying his family is a “big fan of the military,” Richmond resident Andrew Caby jumped at the opportunity to “meet his Army” as soon as his wife told him about it.



“We thought the event would be half this size. We had no idea that all this stuff was going on at Fort Lee,” Caby said. “I’m so glad we made the drive. Our kids are loving it … and everyone here is so courteous and professional. I just feel more of a connection with [these Soldiers] because they’re so enthusiastic about what they do in service to our nation. You really feel proud to be an American when you’re here.”



As the event drew to a close at 1:30 p.m., Simerly expressed thanks in final remarks and noted that he “couldn’t be prouder” of the team that made “Meet Your Army” happen. People, he said, are the Army’s greatest credentials and it was made evident throughout the day’s activities.



“It has been a great privilege to watch it all and to see you all talk about our Army, introduce our Army, and quite frankly brag on our Army,” Simerly said. “That’s what I feel like right now; like bragging on our Army.”