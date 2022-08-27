Young community members try their hand at operating Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots during the Meet Your Army open house Aug. 27 at Fort Lee, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7393329
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-FL734-053
|Resolution:
|5699x3737
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT