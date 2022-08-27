Fort Lee family member Kaylyn Hoffman checks out the flight controls of a Chinook helicopter as they are explained by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Atkins, a pilot from the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The equipment display was part of the Meet Your Army open house Aug. 27 at the Sustainment Center of Excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)
Public flocks to Fort Lee for inaugural ‘Meet Your Army’ event
