Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

Children receive their personalized dog tags as part of the Kids Understand Deployment Operations event, on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 27, 2022. KUDOS is a program designed for the children of U.S. airmen to learn about how their parents' deployments work. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

