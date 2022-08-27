Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event [Image 7 of 10]

    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

    OK, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers lead children in a series of strength exercises during the Kids Understand Deployment Operations event, on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 27, 2022. Dozens of airmen volunteered in support of KUDOS. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:29
    Photo ID: 7393153
    VIRIN: 220827-F-JC105-1023
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event
    Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okies
    USAF
    ReserveTransform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT