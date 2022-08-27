Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

Children and volunteers wave goodbye to parents as the children depart for their mock deployment experience during the Kids Understand Deployment Operations event, on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 27, 2022. Dozens of children participated in the annual KUDOS event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

