Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

A child asks questions during the Kids Understand Deployment Operations brief, on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 27, 2022. KUDOS is an annual event for the children of service members to get a peak into their parents' experiences. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

