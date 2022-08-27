Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

Children of Okie airmen board an M35 2½-ton cargo truck to begin their mock deployment during the Kids Understand Deployment Operations event, on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 27, 2022. KUDOS is an annual event designed to be fun and informative to servicemembers' children. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

