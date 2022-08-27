Tinker hosts 2022 annual KUDOS event

The Tinker 96th Security Forces Squadron demonstrates their canine unit's skills for children during the Kids Understand Deployment Operations event, on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 27, 2022. KUDOS is a program designed for the children of U.S. Airmen to experience a mock deployment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

