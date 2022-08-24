18th AF commander visits LRAFB

Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, is greeted by Col. Jonathan Tucker, 314th Airlift Wing commander, during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 24, 2022. The 314th Airlift Wing is the nation’s tactical airlift “Center of Excellence” and trains C-130 aircrew members from the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and 47 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

