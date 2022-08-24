Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, presents a coin to Tech. Sgt. Brittany Suarez, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 24, 2022. During Martin’s visit, he was able to speak with members of Team Little Rock in various career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:37 Photo ID: 7392766 VIRIN: 220824-F-CJ696-194 Resolution: 5226x3484 Size: 4.13 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AF commander visits LRAFB [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.