18th AF commander visits LRAFB

Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, speaks with Lt. Col. Michael Hutchins, 62nd Airlift Squadron commander, during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Martin spoke with 62nd AS leadership regarding the improvement of future aircrew training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

