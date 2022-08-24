Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF commander visits LRAFB [Image 10 of 11]

    18th AF commander visits LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, is briefed by a 62nd Airlift Squadron member during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Martin spoke with 62nd AS leadership regarding the improvement of future aircrew training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:37
    Photo ID: 7392775
    VIRIN: 220824-F-CJ696-718
    Resolution: 7304x4869
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
