18th AF commander visits LRAFB

Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, speaks with Aaron Leech, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Operational Support Team strength and conditioning coach specialist, during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 24, 2022. Leech spoke about the OSTs overarching objective to embed into squadrons to improve individual health and unit performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

