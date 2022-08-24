18th AF commander visits LRAFB

Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. David Anderson, 189th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 24, 2022. During the visit, Martin was briefed on the importance of vehicle maintenance integration between the 19th Airlift Wing and the 189th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

