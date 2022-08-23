Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference

From left to right, California's National Guard State Sergeant Major Lynn Williams and Nigeria's Warrant Officer Abdullahi Baba make notes during the 2022 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference. California and Nigeria have worked together in the State Partnership Program since 2006.

