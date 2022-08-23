Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference

    Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference

    ROME, ITALY

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    From left to right, California's National Guard State Sergeant Major Lynn Williams and Nigeria's Warrant Officer Abdullahi Baba make notes during the 2022 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference. California and Nigeria have worked together in the State Partnership Program since 2006.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022
    Photo ID: 7392304
    VIRIN: 220823-A-FC375-269
    Resolution: 4344x1841
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: ROME, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Conference
    AFRICOM
    National Guard
    SPP
    ASELC

