    Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference [Image 1 of 6]

    Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference

    ROME, ITALY

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, takes a photo with African partners attending the senior leader conference. The 2022 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference serves as a venue for all participating nations to collaborate with and learn from each other while discussing key challenges faced across the continent and avenues to discuss how we can best work together to address those challenges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 05:44
    Photo ID: 7392302
    VIRIN: 220824-A-FC375-274
    Resolution: 8256x4540
    Size: 25.47 MB
    Location: ROME, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Conference
    Africom
    National Guard
    SPP
    ASELC

