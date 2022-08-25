Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference

Photo By Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, takes a photo with African partners attending the senior leader conference. The 2022 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference serves as a venue for all participating nations to collaborate with and learn from each other while discussing key challenges faced across the continent and avenues to discuss how we can best work together to address those challenges. see less | View Image Page

ROME, Italy- Senior Enlisted Leaders from over 20 African partner nations, the U.S., and NATO participated in the annual Senior Enlisted Leader Conference hosted by U.S. Africa Command, Aug. 22-23, 2022. The conference marks the return of face-to-face engagements after COVID-19



“Events like this are key to increasing the shared understanding between AFRICOM and our partners on the continent,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, “and serve to strengthen the relationships we have already built which are extremely important to our shared successes and increasing security and prosperity in Africa.”



The event enables Senior enlisted leaders of defense from across Africa to discuss a wide range of security issues.



The key objective of this event was to provide a forum for the U.S. AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, component senior enlisted leaders, and National Guard senior enlisted to renew and strengthen existing relationships with African senior enlisted leaders and establish new ones.



“I am glad to be part of this conference because there are a lot of meaningful exchanges from NCOs who are willing to bring something to the army and who are giving an added value to the army and those they work with,” said Sgt. 1st Class Larissa Sama, an instructor in the Benin Army.



Key points discussed during the conference included defense security cooperation, the importance of leadership, non-commissioned officer professional military education programming best practices, and enlisted-to-officer transition programs.



“Enlisted members form the backbone of every professional military force. It is essential that all non-commissioned officers are trained and educated at each rank,” said Thresher, “matching education with enlisted experience is key to building a trustworthy, capable force where decisions and actions can be delegated down to the lowest level.”



During the two-day event, representatives from each attending African country, senior enlisted leaders from the National Guard, and AFRICOM components all had the opportunity to share their respective insights on NCO development and answer questions from their counterparts.



The National Guard leaders attended because of their relationship with the African partners through the State Partnership Program. Through SPP, the partners conduct military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverage whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.



This ASEL conference also focused on the topics of officer and senior enlisted command relationship and military to civilian transition programs.



“To me, the last subject that on how to transition from the military to the civilian, was very important, is not that we do not know about it, but we do not have a program to cover that,” said Cooper Manqueh, Liberia Forces Sergeant Major. “We have been seeking ways on how to establish that program.”



U.S. Africa Command routinely conducts military-to-military engagements and security cooperation activities alongside African partners to build partner capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability.