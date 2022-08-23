Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference [Image 5 of 6]

    Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference

    ROME, ITALY

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Senior Enlisted leaders from various African partners, U.S. National Guards, U.S. Africa Command, and its components gathered to discuss the way ahead to build partner capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. The 2022 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference serves as a venue for all participating nations to collaborate with and learn from each other while discussing key challenges faced across the continent and avenues to discuss how we can best work together to address those challenges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 05:45
    Photo ID: 7392306
    VIRIN: 220823-A-FC375-267
    Resolution: 5836x1370
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: ROME, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Conference
    AFRICOM
    National Guard
    SPP
    ASELC

