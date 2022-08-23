African partners take a photo together to mark their attendance at the enlisted leader conference. The 2022 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference serves as a venue for all participating nations to collaborate with and learn from each other while discussing key challenges faced across the continent and avenues to discuss how we can best work together to address those challenges.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 05:44 Photo ID: 7392303 VIRIN: 220823-A-FC375-230 Resolution: 4629x1728 Size: 6.44 MB Location: ROME, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership by example: AFRICOM hosts senior enlisted conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.