Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 25, 2022) Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71, converses with Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Chang Joo Park, commodore, Maritime Task Squadron (MTS) 71, during the opening ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 held aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 25. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

