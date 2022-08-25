Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022

220825-N-FO714-1031

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 25, 2022) Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71, converses with Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Capt. Chang Joo Park, commodore, Maritime Task Squadron (MTS) 71, Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and ROKN Capt. Gyucheon Choi, commanding officer of Republic of Korea Ship Navy destroyer Sejong the Great (DDG 991) during the opening ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 held aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 25. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

