    Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022 [Image 9 of 11]

    Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022

    GUAM

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220825-N-FO714-1078
    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 25, 2022) Participants from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea Navy, and U.S. Navy pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 held aboard JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 25. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 04:00
    Photo ID: 7392266
    VIRIN: 220825-N-FO714-1078
    Resolution: 5714x3649
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNAVY
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CTF71
    PACVAN22

