Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 25, 2022) Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), makes a statement during the opening ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 with Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Gyucheon Choi, commanding officer of Republic of Korea Ship Navy destroyer Sejong the Great (DDG 991), present aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 25. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|08.25.2022
|08.29.2022 04:00
|7392265
|220825-N-FO714-1057
|6015x4264
|1.28 MB
|GU
|2
|0
