Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022



By Commander, Task Force 71 / Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15



PHILIPPINE SEA – Maritime forces from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, and the United States Navy sailed together to conduct cooperative maritime exercise Pacific Vanguard (PV) 2022 that concluded, Aug. 29.



PV22 is an opportunity for the five navies to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and replenishment at sea. The JMSDF hosted this year’s exercise.



Representing JMSDF was the helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183), destroyer JS Takanami (DD 110), maritime patrol aircrafts Kawasaki P-1 and UP-3D, SH-60K Seahawk helicopters, and a submarine.



Representing the U.S. Navy was the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), as well as the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), members of the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force, and multiple aircraft, including aircraft support from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, and Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209.



“It has been an honor to sail out here with our allies and partners in the Pacific,” said Cmdr. Grant Bryan, commanding officer of Barry. “I am tremendously proud of my Sailors’ sense of ownership and dedication to each and every mission they are assigned. We operate across a wide spectrum of operations with allies and partners in the Pacific and know how to get the job done.”



Representing Australia was the RAN Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42), HMAS Perth (FFH 157), HMAS Supply (A195), and multiple aircraft from the RAN.



Representing Canada was the RCN Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331).



From the ROK Navy, forces participating included the destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH 976) and destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG 991).



PV22 is designed to provide training that emphasizes integrated task group maritime training and maneuver in a challenging exercise environment. It allows the U.S. and its allies to be equipped and ready to respond to crises and contingencies in a changing Indo-Pacific.



“This year’s multilateral exercise, Pacific Vanguard, provided great opportunities to work together and train with our partners and allies,” said Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71. “By working together, we enhance our combined proficiency at sea, strengthen our relationships with one another and demonstrate our commitment to preserving peace, security and regional stability”.



CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal Surface Force.



U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.

