Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 25, 2022) Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71, makes a statement during the opening ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 as Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Andrew Hough, commanding officer of Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hiroaki Tanaka, exercise director/Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet, observe aboard JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 25. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

