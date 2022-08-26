USS Tripoli Fun Day

220827-N-TT639-1047 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participates in a 5K run on the flight deck, Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

