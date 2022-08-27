USS Tripoli Fun Day

220827-N-VJ326-1152 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), plays mini golf during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsored event aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

