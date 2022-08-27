USS Tripoli Fun Day

220827-N-VJ326-1113 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Ariel Torres, from New York, plays water pong during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsored event aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

