220827-N-VJ326-1044 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. James George, from Stockton, California, plays Jenga during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsored event aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 00:54 Photo ID: 7391561 VIRIN: 220827-N-VJ326-1044 Resolution: 2528x3539 Size: 678.23 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Fun Day [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.