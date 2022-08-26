Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Fun Day [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Tripoli Fun Day

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220827-N-TT639-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – Sailors and U.S. Marines participate in a 5K run on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    This work, USS Tripoli Fun Day [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

