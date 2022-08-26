220827-N-TT639-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – Sailors and U.S. Marines participate in a 5K run on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 27, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 00:54 Photo ID: 7391570 VIRIN: 220827-N-TT639-1057 Resolution: 4125x2946 Size: 879.43 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Fun Day [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.