220823-N-TT639-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commander, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 11, right, and Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, speak to sailors from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Ohnami (DD 111) during a distinguished visitor tour, Aug. 23 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

Date Taken: 08.23.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, JMSDF Ohnami Sailors Tour USS Tripoli Underway [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Christopher Sypert