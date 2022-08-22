Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Ohnami (DD 111) Sails with USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 3 of 11]

    JS Ohnami (DD 111) Sails with USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220823-N-IL330-1218 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) – The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Ohnami (DD 111) sails alongside amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 23 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Ohnami (DD 111) Sails with USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

