    USS Tripoli and JS Ohnami Sail in Formation [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Tripoli and JS Ohnami Sail in Formation

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220823-N-VJ326-1919 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, sails alongside Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Ohnami (DD 111), Aug. 23, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 00:35
    Photo ID: 7391556
    VIRIN: 220823-N-VJ326-1919
    Resolution: 4249x2833
    Size: 823.25 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli and JS Ohnami Sail in Formation [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

