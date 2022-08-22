JS Ohnami (DD 111) Sails with USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

220823-N-IL330-1025 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) – The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Ohnami (DD 111) sails alongside amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 23 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

