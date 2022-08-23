220823-N-TT639-1087 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Sailors from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and sailors from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Ohnami (DD 111) pose for a photo in the Chiefs’ Mess during a distinguished visitor tour aboard Tripoli, Aug. 23 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 00:35 Photo ID: 7391552 VIRIN: 220823-N-TT639-1087 Resolution: 3662x2616 Size: 793.78 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Ohnami Sailors Tour USS Tripoli Underway [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.