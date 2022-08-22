USS Tripoli and JS Ohnami Sail in Formation

220823-N-VJ326-1731 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, sails alongside Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Ohnami (DD 111), Aug. 23, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA