U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cory Lessard, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, sets up and activates an X-Ray to further evaluate the threat of found explosives during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The X-Ray set up was simple and required only a moment and two small pieces of equipment to put into place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:15 Photo ID: 7391108 VIRIN: 220824-F-JG883-1626 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.83 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.