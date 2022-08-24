U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cory Lessard, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, sets up and activates an X-Ray to further evaluate the threat of found explosives during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The X-Ray set up was simple and required only a moment and two small pieces of equipment to put into place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 05:15
|Photo ID:
|7391108
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-JG883-1626
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
