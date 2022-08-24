Grand Prix 22-17 kicks off with a bang

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cory Lessard, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, arrives on scene during an exercise Aug. 24, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Lessard cleared the area of all personnel to ensure a safe distance from the explosion site during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

